PM Modi highlights benefits of 5G services, says ‘We have entered 5G era…'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the benefits of 5G services and said that “we have entered the 5G era”. Addressing the Chintan Shivir of home ministers of states via video conferencing, PM Modi said that “with 5G, there will be manifold improvement in facial recognition technology, automatic number plate recognition technology, drone and also CCTV technology”.

The PM also highlighted the importance of having a smart law and order system at par with advanced technologies - stating that law enforcement agencies have to be “10 steps ahead of the crime world.”

"With the advancement in 5G technology, awareness is equally important. It is to ensure that India's law and order system becomes smart. Technology not only helps in the prevention of crimes but also in crime investigation. We will have to be 10 steps ahead of the crime world," he said.

PM Modi further added, “With technology, criminals now have increased their power to commit crimes. Criminals beyond the border are misusing technology. Be it cybercrime or the usage of drone technology for the smuggling of weapons or drugs, we will have to keep working on new technology against them.”

Earlier this month, PM Modi had launched the 5G technology at India Mobile Congress 2022 in New Delhi. The 5G services began with Bharti Airtel rolling out services in eight cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, and Bengaluru.

PM Modi had said that the launch of the services “will take the education system in the country to the next level”.

“Today, 130 crore Indians are getting a wonderful gift in the form of 5G from the country and from the telecom industry of the country,” the prime minister had said at the India Mobile Congress as he launched the 5G services – calling it the dawn of a new era.

“5G is the beginning of an infinite sky of opportunities… With speeds multiple times faster than 4G and lag-free connectivity, 5G can enable billions of connected devices to share data in real-time. It holds the promise of revolutionizing sectors from health care and education to agriculture and disaster monitoring,” he had said.

