PM Modi holds roadshow, unveils projects worth 2 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday led a mega roadshow in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. He also laid the foundation stone and launched projects worth ₹2 lakh crore in the city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and deputy CM Pawan Kalyan holds a roadshow, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (ANI Grab)

Prime Minister Modi, accompanied by Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his deputy Pawan Kalyan, undertook a roadshow from the Sampath Vinayak temple to the Andhra University’s engineering college ground. People gathered in large numbers, and showered flowers on the leaders as they traveled atop an open vehicle, waving back.

The entire stretch was decked up with the party flags of TDP, BJP, and Janasena, PTI reported.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for a railway zone and NTPC's integrated green hydrogen hub at Pudimadaka in Anakapalli district. He also dedicated to the nation various projects in the rail and road sectors.

‘Time for Andhra to become hub of new futuristic technologies’: PM Modi

Addressing a public meeting, PM Modi said,“Our Andhra Pradesh is a state of possibilities and opportunities. When these possibilities are realised, then only Andhra will develop, and India will become a developed nation. Therefore, Andhra's development is our vision and it is our commitment to serve the people of Andhra."

Lauding the Telugu Desam Party-led Andhra Pradesh government in the state, the prime minister said,"Andhra Pradesh has targeted to become a 2.5-trillion-dollar economy by 2047. To realize this vision, Chandrababu Naidu's government has started the initiative 'Swarna Andhra @ 2047'... In this, the NDA-led central govt is walking shoulder-to-shoulder with the Andhra Pradesh govt."

“It is the time for Andhra to become hub of new futuristic technologies,” PM Modi said.

"Visakhapatnam will be among the few cities in the world where large-scale green hydrogen production facilities will be established. This green hydrogen hub will create numerous job opportunities. It will help develop a robust manufacturing ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh.

I had the opportunity to lay the foundation stone for Bulk Drug Park in Nakkapalli. Andhra Pradesh is one of the 3 states in the country where such parks are being established...Our government views urbanization as an opportunity, and we aim to make Andhra Pradesh an example of new-age urbanization. To realize this vision, today the foundation stone for the Krishnapatnam Industrial Area has been laid," PM Modi added.

During the rally, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed PM Modi's leadership, saying,"I am always getting some inspiration from you, and I am learning so many lessons from you... I am very happy! Till yesterday, our Amravati was in the doldrums, now sir, you have to come sometime, where you led the foundation, finally we are going to complete it with your blessings... one of the best cities as you dreamt."

(With PTI, ANI inputs)