HTLS 2024: Chandrababu Naidu praises Modi, says he’s already working for 2029 polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already planned for the next general election slated for 2029, said Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a rare comment on the prime minister’s style of politics while speaking at the 2024 HT Leadership Summit on Saturday. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (HT PHOTO)

“He [Modi] is always working for the next election. He has already planned it and working closely with his allies in the interest of the nation…. That’s how he is working; in a mission mode,” Naidu said.

Naidu, the leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), whose support is crucial for the Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), said his approach was not to “influence” the Centre on decision-making but work in collaboration with it. “When the prime minister shares great ideas with his allies, not only will we work with him, we will strengthen them.”

Naidu praised the prime minister for respecting his allies views. “He is a strong leader, modern and progressive in outlook. You see, after the swearing- ceremony, we were told we could go. Then we were informed he will meet all NDA chief ministers . Then he conducted four hours of uninterrupted meeting.”

The veteran politician said in his earlier years as a politician, he primarily focused on governance and policies, but realised that it was also necessary to reach out to people more directly, something which he imbibed from Modi. “That is what he [Modi] is doing. He [Modi] is carrying people with him. You have to carry the people with you.”

Naidu recalled he started in 1995 as the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and in 1991, the country undertook major economic reforms. “So, I implemented all those policies. There were a lot of problems, including financial problems. I was able to cover up all of that.”

Asked about what it felt like to be part of the ruling coalition under Modi, the TDP leader said the prime minister listened to everybody. “That is the leadership he has provided.”

Naidu’s TDP has played a crucial role in national politics, having been previously part of the United Front government, a 13-party formation that came to power after the fractious 1996 general elections. The alliance formed two governments between 1996 and 1998. Naidu served as the convener of the political formation.

Naidu, a four-term chief minister, is known for ushering in an information-technology revolution in his state by adopting policies to promote the sector in the 2000s, giving the country an early advantage.

The TDP leader said he was put in prison purely due to political reasons in 2023, but he had come out stronger. “I have implemented so many public policies. Nobody has been able to point out anything about me. Without any reason, they arrested me and gave me notice. I didn’t commit any mistakes. So, I was determined, strong, and bold.”

Naidu was arrested in connection with the alleged ₹3,300 crore Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation scam during the previous TDP rule.

On a recent stance by governments in southern India, including his own, about a population decline, Naidu said India, especially their region, was heading towards it and warned this could have dangerous consequences.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister has publicly called the people of his state to have more than two children. He said he was planning to provide incentives to families who bear more than two offspring.

“India has to move towards population management. South India has an aging problem. India’s fertility rate in 1991 was 5.2 or 5.4. Now we are at 2.5. We are just on the borderline. If we go below 2.5, the population will not grow. That will be a great danger for humanity,” Naidu said.

The TDP leader, who cited the economic impacts of Japan’s declining population, said there was a time when his government provided incentives for family planning, implying that the demographic situation was fast changing.

India is still relatively a young country, which offers the nation a so-called demographic dividend, which refers to the economic advantage that comes with having a large working-age population. However, that advantage is set to peak around 2035-40, with longer lifespans and a growing elderly population, according to some experts. Higher-income states in the south are witnessing a shrinking population trend.

On managing coalition politics, Naidu said it was natural to have differences. “Always in a family, there could be differences between father and son, husband and wife. You have to talk and bring [about] a consensus. The same principle works in politics.”

Naidu, known for his penchant for harnessing technologies in public policy, said his government was now working to usher in WhatsApp governance to reach the last mile. “We will need to use deep tech. Data is wealth. We have to take a deep dive. AI can help us achieve real solutions in areas like agriculture, veterinary, and health.”