Watch | 'Travel by train, bus': Australian PM Albanese's tip to 'understand India'

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Tuesday recalled the ‘unforgettable’ moments from his trip to India in March, as he shared the platform with PM Narendra Modi at a community event in Sydney. Speaking at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, the Australian PM also offered tips to understand India well and advised the travellers to explore the country by train and bus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during an Indian community event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"When I was in India in March, it was a trip full of unforgettable moments, celebrating Holi in Gujarat, laying a wreath for Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi... Everywhere I went, I felt a deep connection between the people of Australia and India. If you want to understand India, travel by train and bus," he said, referring to his four-day official visit to India from March 8-11.

Albanese also recalled his visit to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium where the two leaders had watched together the final Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 between their nations. They had also celebrated ‘75 years of friendship’ between both countries, for which they also did a lap of honour across the ground to mark the feat. "

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Albanese's comments came at the event, which was held for PM Modi to address the Indian diaspora in the Australian city. Upon their arrival, PM Modi was given a grand welcome with Vedic chanting. After the traditional welcome, the two leaders also shared a warm hug and walked into Sydney's biggest stadium to reverberating cheers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PM Modi’s visit to Australia marked the final leg of his three-nation six day tour which concludes today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON