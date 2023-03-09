Home / India News / Watch: PM Modi receives Australian counterpart Albanese in Ahmedabad stadium ahead of IND vs AUS, 4th Test

Watch: PM Modi receives Australian counterpart Albanese in Ahmedabad stadium ahead of IND vs AUS, 4th Test

ByNisha Anand | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Mar 09, 2023 11:04 AM IST

PM Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese are in attendance for the opening day of the fourth and final Test for the ongoing series between India and Australia – to celebrate ‘75 years of friendship’ between both countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday morning, to watch the final Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 together. A video of the same surfaced on social media, showing the two leaders exchanging hugs and greeting each other, with Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and governor Acharya Devvrat in attendance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.(ANI)

The two PMs are in attendance at the opening day of the fourth and final Test for the ongoing series between India and Australia. The Indian team is currently leading the series 2-1. Their win in the final Test will help them qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship, scheduled in June.

Also Read| Watch: PM Modi presents Rohit Sharma with Test cap, wins hearts with enormous gesture for Steve Smith, Australia PM

The two leaders graced the occasion to celebrate ‘75 years of friendship’ between both countries, for which they also did a lap of honour across the ground to mark the feat. In a special ceremony ahead of the match, the duo were also felicitated by BCCI secretary Jay Shah and president Roger Binny.

Also Read: Indian degrees to be recognised in Australia: PM Albanese

The Australian leader, on Wednesday arrived in Ahmedabad, on a state visit to India. He is on an official four-day visit from March 8-11. Upon his arrival, Albanese tweeted, “An incredible welcome to Ahmedabad, India. The beginning of an important trip for Australia-India relations."

Sharing details about the visit, he had said, “Today I'm bringing a delegation of ministers and business leaders to India. Australia and India have a rich friendship, underpinned by our common interests, our shared democratic values, the bonds between our people, and an affectionate but fierce sporting rivalry."

Before his arrival, PM Modi had tweeted on Wednesday, ""India eagerly awaits your arrival! Looking forward to productive deliberations to further the India-Australia friendship. @AlboMP."

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
narendra modi anthony albanese india vs australia + 1 more
narendra modi anthony albanese india vs australia
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out