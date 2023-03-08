‘Historic opportunity at time of extraordinary growth’: Albanese on India visit

Australia has a historic opportunity to strengthen its relationship with India at a time of extraordinary growth and dynamism in the region, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday ahead of his official visit to India. Albanese will be in India along with a delegation of ministers and business leaders for the first in-person India-Australia Annual Summit. He will visit Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi during his four-day trip. Police personnel stand next to a poster with the pictures of Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on March 7, 2023.(AFP)

“Australia and India have a rich friendship, underpinned by our common interests, our shared democratic values, the bonds between our people, and an affectionate but fierce sporting rivalry,” the Australian PM tweeted.

“Trade with India presents Australian businesses and workers with tremendous opportunities for growth.”

He said Australia is a better place because of its large, diverse Indian-Australian community.

“This trip demonstrates our commitment to deepening our links with India, and to being a force for stability and growth in our region,” the prime minister added.

Albanese will arrive at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad at 4:10pm IST today. He will then visit the Sabarmati Ashram, followed by a visit the Raj Bhavan to participate in the Holi event.

Albanese and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to watch the first day of the fourth Test of Border-Gavaskar trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera on March 9. Modi is expected to arrive in Gujarat on March 8 and leave on March 9 after watching the Day of the Test with the Australian PM, reported ANI citing sources.

On March 10, Albanese will take part in the Ceremonial Reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi which will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the Rajghat. He will then meet external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

The two countries cooperate in various multilateral fora. Australia supports India's candidature in an expanded UN Security Council. Both India and Australia are members of the Commonwealth, IORA, ASEAN Regional Forum, International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and have participated in the East Asia Summits.

