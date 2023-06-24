Modi Egypt visit LIVE: PM arrives in Cairo for two-day ‘State visit’, to hold strategic talks
- PM Modi in Egypt LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Egypt on Saturday evening for his maiden State visit to the country.
PM Modi in Egypt LIVE: After the State visit to the United States came to a conclusion, Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi emplaned to his next scheduled State visit to Egypt which will also be the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 1997. Modi was invited by Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi with whom he will hold talks on Sunday to discuss ways to give further impetus to the strategic partnership between the two major nations.
During his visit to Egypt, the prime minister will pay a visit to the Heliopolis War Memorial, a commemorative site established by the Commonwealth. This memorial specifically honors 3,799 Indian soldiers who bravely sacrificed their lives in different battles fought in Egypt during World War I.
Additionally, PM Modi will also tour the Al-Hakim mosque, a historic mosque dating back to the 11th century. The mosque has been restored with the support of the Dawoodi Bohra community. Furthermore, Modi will meet and interact with members of the Indian community residing in Egypt during his visit. (With PTI inputs)
- Sat, 24 Jun 2023 05:51 PM
PM Modi lands in Cairo for two-day ‘State visit’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday landed in Cairo for a two-day ‘State visit’ to Egypt. During this visit, Modi will hold strategic talks with his counterpart and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
- Sat, 24 Jun 2023 05:39 PM
Watch | Photo exihibition of El-Sisi's visit to India ahead of PM Modi's arrival in Egypt
- Sat, 24 Jun 2023 05:32 PM
A recap of what happened in PM Modi's US State visit
-On the first day of his state visit to the US, PM Modi held talks with Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, Twitter, and SpaceX. Musk expressed his admiration for Modi, stating, "I am a fan of Modi." He also hinted at the possibility of bringing Starlink to India along with Tesla's introduction to the country.
-Modi led the "Yoga Day event" at the United Nations headquarters in New York, which later achieved a Guinness World Record for the participation of the highest number of nationalities.
-In Virginia, Modi attended an event at the National Science Foundation alongside US First Lady Jill Biden.
-In Washington DC, PM Modi was hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for an intimate dinner, during which they exchanged gifts.
-On the third day of the visit, President Biden hosted a state dinner at the White House with approximately 400 attendees, including businessmen, CEOs, and renowned personalities.
-On the fourth day, PM Modi met with various CEOs and addressed the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Centre in Washington DC before departing for Egypt.
- Sat, 24 Jun 2023 05:12 PM
How is a ‘State visit’ different from an ‘Official visit’?
An official visit, alternatively referred to as an official working visit or working visit, typically entails less grandeur and ceremonial display compared to a state visit. While an official visit may involve events such as an official dinner, it generally lacks the extravagant splendor associated with a state dinner.
- Sat, 24 Jun 2023 05:09 PM
Why is it a State visit again? What does it mean?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a State visit to the United States and now to Egypt. Why is it being called a “State visit”?
A state visit is an official and formal visit by the head of state of one country to another, upon the invitation of the receiving country's head of state. During a state visit, the host country's head of state serves as the official host, accompanying and hosting the visiting leader throughout the visit.
- Sat, 24 Jun 2023 04:55 PM
First bilateral visit to Egypt by an Indian PM since 1997
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to Egypt will also be the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minsiter to the country since 1997.
"We are very much looking forward to the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Cairo from 24th to 25th of June. The visit is a very historic occasion because the last bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister was as far back as 1997," India's Ambassador to Egypt Ajit Gupte was quoted as saying by PTI.
- Sat, 24 Jun 2023 04:38 PM
Check the visuals of 1000-year-old Al-Hakim Mosque that PM Modi will be visiting in Egypt
- Sat, 24 Jun 2023 04:32 PM
Watch | PM Modi emplanes for Egypt from US
- Sat, 24 Jun 2023 04:30 PM
What's the importance of war memorial that PM will be visiting in Egypt?
Ajit Gupte, India's Ambassador to Egypt said that the “Heliopolis War Memorial” that PM Modi will visit stands as a “tribute to 3,799 Indian soldiers” who made the ultimate sacrifice in different battles fought in Egypt during World War I. Although the memorial was erected by the Commonwealth, it was to honour the Indian soldiers who valiantly defended Egypt against the Ottoman forces' attacks.
- Sat, 24 Jun 2023 04:21 PM
Modi to visit 11th Century Al-Hakim mosque in Egypt
During his two-day state visit to Egypt, PM Modi will tour the Al-Hakim Mosque, an 11th-century mosque that has been restored with assistance from the Dawoodi Bohra community. The mosque, constructed during the Fatimid dynasty, has been renovated by the Bohra community since the 1970s. It is noteworthy that the Bohra community in India traces its origins back to the Fatimid dynasty.
- Sat, 24 Jun 2023 04:13 PM
PM Modi's first State visit to Egypt
After a successful state visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proceeded to embark on another maiden state visit to Egypt, a Middle Eastern nation, upon the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The visit, scheduled for June 24 and 25, will involve bilateral talks between Modi and El-Sisi, as well as visits to various places, including the Heliopolis War Memorial and Al-Hakim Mosque.