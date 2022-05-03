Modi in Europe day 2 LIVE updates: After Germany, PM Modi to visit Denmark
- PM Modi in Europe day 2 LIVE updates: After a first busy day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Denmark on his second day in Europe - where he will meet Queen Margrethe II of Denmark in Copenhagen.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a visit to Europe, had a jam-packed first day in Germany. Now, on the second day of his visit, PM Modi will be visiting Denmark for the first time on Tuesday - during which he is set to meet Queen Margrethe II of Denmark.
On this first day, PM Modi held talks with German chancellor Olaf Scholz, received a warm welcome from members of the Indian community and met several top business leaders. On this last day, PM Modi will call upon French president Emmanuel Macron in Paris.
This is PM Modi's first foreign trip of the year and the first since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices, the prime minister had said.
Tue, 03 May 2022 08:44 AM
Technology being included in governance: PM Modi
Today the way technology is being included in governance in India, it shows the political will of New India...Now no PM will have to say that I send Re 1 from Delhi but only 15 paise reaches (people): PM Modi in Berlin, Germany
Tue, 03 May 2022 08:01 AM
PM Modi's day 2 in Europe
