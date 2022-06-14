Sharing stage with Uddhav, PM recalls contributions of Shivaji and Sambhaji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday recalled the contributions of Shivaji and Sambhaji while talking about ‘Swaraj’ and patriotism.

Addressing an event at the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai, Modi said, “When we talk about 'Swaraj', the lives of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj even today strengthen the sense of patriotism in each Indian.” He inaugurated the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at the governor's house.

The Prime Minister then launched a special stamp commemorating the 200th anniversary of Mumbai Samachar - one of Mumbai's iconic newspapers.

“I congratulate them on completing 200 glorious years. Regional newspapers played an important role in independence struggle. The Parsi community played a big role in national development,” Modi said while addressing Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar.

Earlier, he was received by Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, his deputy Ajit Pawar and protocol minister Aaditya Thackeray at the INS Shikra heliport in Mumbai on Tuesday.

This is the PM's first meeting with Uddhav Thackeray amid the ongoing hostilities between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) that intensified over the Hanuman Chalisa row.

On April 25, the Sena supremo had skipped an event in Mumbai where the Prime Minister was conferred with the first Lata Mangeshkar award.

Before this, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu, Pune, while hailing the country's cultural heritage and called it the land of saints.

"We are proud to be one of the oldest living civilisations in the world. If the credit for this goes to anyone, it is to the saint tradition and the sages of India. India is eternal because it is the land of saints. In every era, some great soul has been descending to give direction to our country and society. Today the nation is celebrating the birth anniversary of Sant Kabirdas," PM Modi said during his address on the occasion.

