PM Modi inaugurates 2,600-bed private hospital in Haryana's Faridabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated a 2,600-bed private hospital here that is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a centralised fully-automated laboratory, in what will be a major boost to healthcare infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Haryna Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were also present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said India is a country where healthcare and spirituality are closely linked. He added that COVID-19 was a perfect example of a successful spiritual-private partnership that helped create awareness and implement the world's largest vaccination drive.

"A combination of technology and modernisation will lead to the country's progress in the healthcare sector," the prime minister said, adding that India is endeavouring to ensure that governments and others come forward to transform the health and education sectors on a mission mode.

The state-of-the-art Amrita Hospital, built on a sprawling 130-acre campus with sustainability in mind, has a dedicated seven-storey research block and has been constructed over a period of six years under the auspices of the Mata Amritanandmayi Math.

The new super-speciality hospital has opened initially with 500 beds and is expected to be fully operational in a phased manner over the next five years. Once fully operational, the hospital with 81 specialities is billed to be the largest private hospital in Delhi-NCR and the country, its officials had earlier said.

The hospital buildings will span 36 lakh sq. ft in built-up area, with a 14-floor tower housing key medical facilities. There is also a helipad on the rooftop.

The new mega hospital in Faridabad's Sector 88, near the Delhi-Mathura road, has a built-up area of one crore sq. ft and the campus will also have a medical college. A dedicated seven-storey research block and eight centres of excellence, including on gastro-sciences, renal sciences, bone diseases and trauma, transplants, and mother and child care, are located on the campus.

The hospital has patient-centric wards and OPDs and a hi-tech, fully-automated centralised laboratory.