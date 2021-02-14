IND USA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam during the inauguration and laying the foundation of various projects, in Chennai on Sunday. (ANI PHOTO).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam during the inauguration and laying the foundation of various projects, in Chennai on Sunday. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

PM Modi inaugurates key projects in Chennai ahead of assembly polls

  • Modi announced that the Centre has accepted the demand of the Devendrakula Velalar community that they should be known by their heritage name, a day after a bill to modify the list of Scheduled Castes in Tamil Nadu was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Saturday.
By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:52 PM IST

On his first visit to Chennai, after the BJP formalised its alliance with the ruling AIADMK in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a slew of infrastructure projects, while his speech bore elements of a mass outreach.

At Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Modi quoted Tamil philosopher Subramanian Bharati to recall the Pulwama attack that happened two years ago. “Inspired by his (Bharati’s) vision, India has undertaken a massive effort to become self-reliant in the defence sector,” said Modi after handing over the indigenous battle tank Arjun Mark 1A to the Indian army. “A tank made in Tamil Nadu will be used on our northern borders to keep the nation safe. This showcases India's united spirit – Bharat's Ekta Darshan.”

Modi’s speech stressed on Atma Nirbhar—self-reliance in the defence and infrastructure sector and of provisions in the Union Budget for Tamil Nadu-- 63,000 crore set aside for phase-2 of Chennai's metro. It is “one of the largest projects sanctioned for any city in one-go,” the Prime Minister said.

He appreciated the state’s farmers “for record food grain production and good use of water resources” quoting Tamil poet Avvaiyar on water conservation which he said is a global issue. Modi's speech highlighted the Centre's schemes that have benefitted Tamil Nadu and outlined the BJP's poll plank in the southern state where it has a meagre presence. Modi often quotes Tamil philosophers and poets on public platforms which is the saffron party's defence against criticism that it is a ‘north Indian party’. In January, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had attacked Modi, BJP and the RSS claiming that they were disrespecting Tamil people.

Modi announced that the Centre has accepted the demand of the Devendrakula Velalar community that they should be known by their heritage name, a day after a bill to modify the list of Scheduled Castes in Tamil Nadu was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Saturday. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill 2021 as proposed by the state government would group together seven castes to be known as Devendrakula Velalar which exist separately presently. “I can never forget my meeting with representatives of the Devendrars in 2015 in Delhi,” Modi said.

“Colonial rulers took away their pride and dignity... They told me- they pleaded and pleaded to Governments but nothing changed. I told them one thing. I said that their name Devender rhymes with my own name- Narendra. I understand their emotions. This decision is more than a change of name. It is about justice, dignity and opportunity.”

Speaking on the longstanding problems faced by fishermen in the high seas, Modi said that during his tenure more than 1600 fishermen were released after being apprehended by Sri Lanka. “Currently, there is no Indian fisherman in Sri Lankan custody.”

He announced that the Jaffna Cultural Centre built by India would open soon. “The issue of Tamil rights has also been taken up by us consistently with Sri Lankan leaders,” Modi said. “Our Government has always taken care of the welfare and aspirations of our Tamil brothers and sisters in Sri Lanka. It is my honour to have been the only Indian PM to visit Jaffna,” he said listing development work for the minority Tamils living in the island nation.

The Prime Minister inaugurated a 9.05 km Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, completed at a cost of Rs. 3770 crore. Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) announced that passengers could travel free along this line after the inauguration until 11am on February 14. Modi also unveiled railway electrification of single line section of 228 km several districts completed at a cost of 423 crore which is expected to save Rs.14.61 lakh per day on fuel cost and a fourth Railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu laid for 293.4 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone for two projects-- the renovation of the Grand Anicut Canal System crucial for irrigation in the delta districts to be taken up at 2,640 crore and a Discovery Campus to come up at IIT Madras for 1000 crore in the first phase. “These projects are symbols of innovation and indigenous development. These projects will further the growth of Tamil Nadu,” Modi said.

Modi was flanked by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami, deputy chief minister O Paneerselvam at the event which was attended by leaders of their alliance partners and the public. Palaniswami and Paneerselvam spoke of the cooperative federal structure between the AIADMK-led state and BJP-led central government.

After reaching the Chennai airport, Modi had taken a chopper and a convoy by road to reach the venue where he was welcomed by AIADMK and BJP cadre. Modi caught an aerial glimpse of the on-going test match between India and England in the city’s MA Chidambaram stadium- a picture of which he tweeted.

Election officials check Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at a distribution centre in Amritsar on Saturday, ahead of municipal elections in Punjab.(AFP Photo)
Election officials check Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at a distribution centre in Amritsar on Saturday, ahead of municipal elections in Punjab.(AFP Photo)
india news

Punjab: SAD accuses Cong of misusing civil, police machinery in civic body polls

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:51 PM IST
"The SAD had already cautioned the State Election Commission (SEC) about how democracy had been murdered in the runup to the municipal polls and how Congress goons were expected to indulge in booth capturing and other unfair practices today," said Daljit Singh Cheema, Former Minister and SAD spokesman in a statement.
According to the statement, the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 is included in the list of 20 new bills to be placed in the current budget session of Parliament.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
According to the statement, the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 is included in the list of 20 new bills to be placed in the current budget session of Parliament.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
india news

Put Electricity Amendment Bill in public domain: Engineers federation

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:44 PM IST
The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) shot off a letter to the Prime Minister on Friday last week and pushed for placing the bill in public domain for stakeholders' comments.
The state government has availed a loan of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,345 crore under #AatmanirbharBharat from the Centre to clear all outstanding power purchase dues of the MeECL.(File Photo. Representative image)
The state government has availed a loan of 1,345 crore under #AatmanirbharBharat from the Centre to clear all outstanding power purchase dues of the MeECL.(File Photo. Representative image)
india news

7-hour daily load-shedding begins in Meghalaya due to power purchase dues

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:37 PM IST
The outages are being carried out in three shifts on rotational basis, a senior Meghalaya Electric Corporation Ltd (MeECL) official told PTI.
Tremors were felt in and around the district at 3.49 pm.(File Photo(Representative Image)))
Tremors were felt in and around the district at 3.49 pm.(File Photo(Representative Image)))
india news

3.2 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur

PTI, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:36 PM IST
The earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 km northeast in Bilaspur, the MeT department said.
Personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are seen during their search and rescue operation to look for missing people at Raini village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are seen during their search and rescue operation to look for missing people at Raini village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll reaches 50, 154 still missing after a week

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Officials have said that the 12 bodies were found in a tunnel of the Tapovan Vishnugad Hydropower Plant and from a village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.
Jammu and Kashmir Police display the IED seized from an al-Badr man in Jammu.(PTI)
Jammu and Kashmir Police display the IED seized from an al-Badr man in Jammu.(PTI)
india news

J-K police foil major terror plot in Jammu, seize IED from al-Badr man

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:07 PM IST
  • Police said the al-Badr man who was arrested is a resident of Pulwama and is a student at a nursing college in Chandigarh.
Local environmental NGO Nature and snake activists came to the spot and rescued the snakes and handed them to the forest department.(Unsplash)
Local environmental NGO Nature and snake activists came to the spot and rescued the snakes and handed them to the forest department.(Unsplash)
india news

App launched in Kerala to help people, doctors treat snake bites

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Snakepedia is a comprehensive android mobile application that documents information on snakes with the help of pictures, infographics and podcasts and analyses its first aid, treatment, myths and superstitions.
Some of the pistols seized by the Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday in Samba sector(JK Police)
Some of the pistols seized by the Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday in Samba sector(JK Police)
india news

J-K police seize two packets of small arms in Samba sector

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:15 PM IST
  • A police patrol found the packets hidden in bushes in the Jhang area of Samba.
Activists of United Hindu Front (UHF) hold placards and a picture of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg during a demonstration in New Delhi on February 4, 2021, after she made comments on social media about mass farmers' protests in India.(AFP)
Activists of United Hindu Front (UHF) hold placards and a picture of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg during a demonstration in New Delhi on February 4, 2021, after she made comments on social media about mass farmers' protests in India.(AFP)
india news

Disha Ravi shared Google 'toolkit' with Greta Thunberg, say Delhi Police

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Ravi was arrested earlier in the day in connection with the Thunberg protest "toolkit" case and was remanded to five-day custody of Delhi Police's special cell.
“A person named Qazi Waseem in Chandigarh was also aware of this matter. He has been held. We have also arrested a person named Abid Nabi,” the top police officer said during the briefing.(ANI Photo)
"A person named Qazi Waseem in Chandigarh was also aware of this matter. He has been held. We have also arrested a person named Abid Nabi," the top police officer said during the briefing.(ANI Photo)
india news

Jammu IED recovery: We were on high alert, say police

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:06 PM IST
A senior official said two people were arrested and another held in connection with the IED recovery in Jammu and Samba areas of Jammu and Kashmir.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Bharat Petroleum's Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex at Kochi Refinery and Inland Waterways Authority's Roll-on/Roll-off vessels at Willingdon Island to the nation.(Photo: Twitter/ BJP4India)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Bharat Petroleum's Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex at Kochi Refinery and Inland Waterways Authority's Roll-on/Roll-off vessels at Willingdon Island to the nation.(Photo: Twitter/ BJP4India)
india news

Will energise India’s growth trajectory: PM Modi launches projects in Kerala

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:23 PM IST
The Prime Minister dedicated the Bharat Petroleum's Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex at Kochi Refinery and Inland Waterways Authority's Roll-on/Roll-off vessels, at Willingdon Island to the nation.
On Thursday, around 300 samples including a few birds from a poultry farm of Khurda tested negative for bird flu.(HT PHOTO.)
On Thursday, around 300 samples including a few birds from a poultry farm of Khurda tested negative for bird flu.(HT PHOTO.)
india news

Corbett landscape preps for bird census from Feb 16 after 13 years

By Ankur Sharma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:03 PM IST
  • Twenty-one teams of five members each will carry out the bird census from February 16 to 18 in 12 ranges of Kalagarh tiger reserve and Ramnagar forest division under Corbett Tiger Reserve landscape.
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships and aircraft deployed for fire fighting operation onboard Offshore Supply Vessel Greatship Rohini, 92 nautical miles from Mumbai. (ANI Photo)
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships and aircraft deployed for fire fighting operation onboard Offshore Supply Vessel Greatship Rohini, 92 nautical miles from Mumbai. (ANI Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: ICG recovers bodies of crew trapped inside offshore vessel

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, houses the maximum number of prisoners at 1,01,297.(Photo: Shutterstock)
Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, houses the maximum number of prisoners at 1,01,297.(Photo: Shutterstock)
india news

India has over 5,600 techies in prisons, 27.37 % inmates 'illiterate': Govt data

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:52 PM IST
The prison statistics presented by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy recently in Parliament were based on a compilation of data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) updated till December 31, 2019.
