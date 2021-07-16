'New Gandhinagar station...': PM Modi inaugurates key projects in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated several key projects in his home state of Gujarat. Projects inaugurated by PM Modi include the newly-redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital railway station, the newly-electrified Surendranagar-Piparav section, the gauge converted-cum-electrified Mahesana-Varetha line, as well as three new zones in the Ahmedabad-based Gujarat Science City.

Two new trains were also flagged off by the prime minister. While one will connect Gandhinagar Capital with PM's Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, the other is a Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) service which will link Gandhinagar Capital with Varetha.

In his opening remarks, PM Modi spoke on how today, the country aims to build structures which are not simply made of concrete, but structures which have a "character of their own." He then spoke about the Gujarat Science City, which he described as a project which combines recreation and creativity for children.

"My little friends will especially enjoy the Aquatics Gallery, which is among top aquariums in Asia. Robotics Gallery will encourage youngsters to work in the field of robotics and create curiousity among children," adding that new reforms were required in Railways in the 21st century.

PM Modi described the Gandhinagar Capital-Varanasi weekly superfast express as a service which will connect the land of Somnath (Gujarat) with the land of Vishwanath (Uttar Pradesh). "Major railway stations across the country are being modernised, stations in tier-2 and 3 cities are being equipped with wifi services and unmanned railway crossings have been completely removed from broad gauge lunes," he remarked.

The prime minister also recalled his connection with the railway station of his hometown Vadnagar. The Gandhinagar Capital station, he said, "reflects a change in terms of infrastructure" and is a "proof of optimum utilisation of modern technology."

Union home minister Amit Shah, who, like PM Modi, hails from Gujarat and is the Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar; newly-appointed railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani also addressed the gathering.