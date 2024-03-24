PM Modi inaugurates women and child hospital in Thimphu, concludes Bhutan visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a ₹140-crore hospital for women and children built in Thimphu with Indian assistance before winding up a two-day visit to Bhutan aimed at bolstering bilateral ties and cooperation in a wide range of areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay inaugurates the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital – a Bhutan-India friendship project, in Thimphu on Saturday. (ANI)

Modi, who was conferred the Order of Druk Gyalpo, Bhutan’s highest honour, on Friday, also announced that India will double its assistance for the neighbouring country’s five-year plan from ₹5,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore. The move came against the backdrop of concerted efforts by China to settle a border dispute and establish diplomatic ties with Bhutan.

The Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital, a state-of-the-art health facility built in Thimphu with the assistance of the Indian government, was inaugurated by Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay.

The Indian government supported the development of the 150-bed hospital in two phases. The first phase was built at a cost of ₹22 crore and has been operational since 2019. The construction of the second phase, with a cost of ₹119 crore, began in 2019 as part of Bhutan’s 12th five-year plan and was completed recently.

The hospital will add value to the quality of mother and child health services in Bhutan, the external affairs ministry said in a statement. It has state-of-the-art facilities for pediatrics, gynecology and obstetrics, anesthesiology, operation theatre, neonatal intensive care and pediatric intensive care.

The external affairs ministry described the hospital as a “shining example of India-Bhutan partnership in healthcare”.

“Inaugurated the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital, which stands as a beacon of hope for several families, offering quality healthcare. This facility embodies a commitment to nurturing a healthy future generation,” Modi said in a post on X.

As a special gesture, Modi was seen off at the airport by Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Tobgay. “I am honoured by the special gesture by His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, of coming to the airport as I leave for Delhi. This has been a very special Bhutan visit,” Modi said in another post on X.

Modi said his talks with the king, Tobgay and other leaders of Bhutan “will add even more vigour to the India-Bhutan friendship”. He added, “India will always be a reliable friend and partner for Bhutan.”