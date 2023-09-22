PM Modi interacts with G20 team at Bharat Mandapam: ‘Credit for huge success goes to you’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with the officials involved in the mega G20 Summit held at Bharat Mandapam on September 9 and 10 in the national capital, and credited the event's huge success to them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with ground level functionaries of G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi(PTI)

“The credit for the success of the G20 Summit goes to all of you. I have a request to document your experiences. This will serve as guidelines for future events," PM Modi said while addressing around 3,000 officials who were a part of the G20 Summit at the event venue - the Bharat Mandapam.

Modi also suggested the G20 team to set up a website to document their experiences.

"Everyone can write in their own languages. How did you overcome the challenges. It can run into 100 pages and can be stored on a cloud instead of a cupboard,” he said.

The interaction between PM Modi and the officials - aimed at honouring the unsung heroes behind the smooth conduct of the G20 Summit - saw the participation of a diverse group of individuals - ranging from cleaners, drivers, waiters, and other support staff from various ministries including the ministry of external affairs, Delhi police, CISF, IAF, among others.

Following the interactive session, PM Modi will be hosting a sumptuous dinner for the G20 team.

The G20 Summit

The G20 Summit, hosted under India's presidency, was attended by over 40 heads of state and delegates from across the world. In a significant milestone, the G20 members during the Summit adopted a 100 percent consensus to the New Delhi Leaders' Summit Declaration.

PM Modi also announced the 55-member African Union as a permanent member of the G20. This is the first expansion of the influential bloc since its inception in 1999.

On the last day of the Summit, India passed on a ceremonial gavel to Brazil, which will take the bloc's presidency on December 1.

