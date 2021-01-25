PM Modi interacts with Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually interacted with several children who were awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. The students are being conferred with the award Bal Shakti Puraskar under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by the government to recognise children with outstanding achievements and contributions in various fields.

The award is given to the children with exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments, in the fields of innovation, scholastics, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery. Thirty-two children from across the country have applied for the award this year.

The interaction began with the Prime Minister talking to mountain climber Kaamya Kartikeyan, who continued her training even during the coronavirus pandemic and is working for her next summit in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg. "I continued training during the pandemic. I will be climbing Mt Denali in North America later this year. Currently, I am training for my next climb in Gulmarg," Kartikeyan said to which PM said that the youngster converted the challenge into an opportunity.

"I make paintings based on the environment. In order to spread the message of conservation of the environment. My parents' support meant a lot," said Venish Keisham from Manipur during the interaction.

The Prime Minister interacted with Dakshina from Karnataka, who was awarded for making multipurpose digital technology for up-gradation in farming techniques. PM Modi was intrigued with the innovative approach in the agrarian culture thought by the young mind. Innovation in agriculture is the need of the hour, the Prime Minister said.

Mohammad Shadab from Uttar Pradesh was another young awardee with whom the Prime Minister interacted. Shadab is the Yuva ambassador currently in the United States. He idolises former president APJ Abdul Kalam and aims to work for human rights and represent India in the forum of the United Nations.

Prime Minister Modi interacted with many more such great achievers who are from different fields and acknowledged the diversity in the fields ranging from sports, arts, literature, social service, bravery digital tech and innovation, archery etc.

He encouraged the students to keep an eye on their goal and not only work for themselves but keep in mind that it's the country that will reap benefits from their innovative actions. He asked the awardees to read at least one autobiography in a year to always keep themselves motivated. He said a country progresses when its youngsters join the cause and asked them to keep working on their talent to make the country proud and inspire others around them.

The interaction took place in presence of the Union women and child development minister Smriti Irani.