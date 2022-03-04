PM Modi interacts with Ukraine evacuees in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with a group of students who returned from Ukraine and hail from Varanasi and adjoining districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The students shared how they went through difficult situations in the war-torn country during their meeting with Modi at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi. Varanasi is the Prime Minister’s Parliamentary constituency.

“PM Modi asked how was our journey. He spoke to every student. Our government saved our lives. I am thankful to the Indian Government for bringing us back,” Ruchi Pandey, a resident of Prayagraj, said.

“I think it is natural for them to feel angry in this crisis,” Modi said after meeting a few families who expressed their anger at him over the difficulties their children faced.

Modi accused the previous governments of not doing enough to prevent the youth from travelling abroad to study medicine. The Centre is working to increase the number of medical colleges for its students in the country, he said.

“If medical education policies were right earlier, then you would not have to go abroad,” he said.

According to data from the central government, over 18,095 students from India are studying in Ukraine, of whom 90% are medical students.

The government has launched “Operation Ganga” to evacuate Indian citizens, mostly students, from Ukraine which has been attacked by Russia.

It has also sent four Union ministers to countries neighbouring Ukraine as India’s “special envoys” to coordinate the evacuation efforts.