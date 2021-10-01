Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi invites Dubai Expo gathering to invest in ‘land of opportunities’ India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the spirit of the main theme of Expo 2020, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, is also seen in India's efforts as “we move ahead to create a New India.”
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)

Calling India a “land of opportunities”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited the cultural gathering at Dubai Expo to invest in “one of the most open countries in the world.” Speaking at the first world fair in the Middle East, PM Modi congratulated the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the massive event.

The prime minister said that the spirit of the main theme of Expo 2020, Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, is also seen in India's efforts as “we move ahead to create a New India.”

“Today's India is one of the most open countries in the world. Open to learning, open to perspectives, open to innovation, open to investment. That is why I invite you to come and invest in our nation,” PM Modi told the gathering.

He said that India is a land of opportunities across fields, including arts or commerce, industry, and academia. Noting the opportunities in India to discover, partner, and progress, PM Modi said, “Come to India and explore these opportunities."

“Come to India and be a part of our growth story: India is a powerhouse of talent. Our country is making many advances in the world of technology, research and innovation. Our economic growth is powered by a combination of legacy industries and start-ups,” he added.

Earlier today, Union minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020. Speaking at the inaugural event, Goyal said that India Pavilion symbolises the “pride, potential and power of Indian citizens living around the globe.” 

“It tells a story of aspiration, serves as a symbol of audacity and invitation to the world. You can bet on India and you will certainly win,” he added.

 

