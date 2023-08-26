Watch: PM Modi hugs ISRO chief, congratulates Chandrayaan 3 team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday patted Indian Space Research Organisation chairman S Somanath's back and hugged him as he congratulated him and the team of Chandrayaan 3 for the landmark success of India's third Moon mission. Modi arrived in Bengaluru to meet the ISRO scientists soon after concluding his two-nation tour to South Africa and Greece.

Visuals show an elated Modi hugging the ISRO chief and patting his back while being received by the team at the entrance of the headquarters. He also met the other key members who led the Chandrayaan 3 mission: project director Veeramuthuvel; M Sankaran, ; project deputy director Kalpana K; the director of UR Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru where the satellite was built; and M Srikanth, the mission director. (PM Modi ISRO visit LIVE)

Chandrayaan 3 touchdown point named 'Shiv Shakti'

During his visit, Modi was briefed about the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover's developments by the ISRO chairman. Later, he addressed the gathering and made some crucial announcements, including that the touchdown point of Chandrayaan 3 on the lunar surface has been named 'Shiv Shakti'.

He also said the point where Chandrayaan 2 crash-landed on the Moon will be called ‘Tiranga’ and said to mark Chandrayaan 3's success, August 23 will be celebrated as the ‘National Space Day’.

India's Chandrayaan 3 landed on the Moon's far side on Wednesday, a first for any country. The mission has also made India the fourth nation to have achieved a soft landing on the Moon after the United States, China and the former Soviet Union.

During his speech at the ISRO complex, Modi lauded the scientists for boosting India's position in space technology on the global level. He also praised their efforts for taking the “Make in India mission to the Moon” and said that the mission's success will immensely benefit the country in the days to come. Chandrayaan 3's success has strengthened India's position for attracting investments as the Centre hopes a boost to the private space launches and related satellite-based businesses, as per experts.

