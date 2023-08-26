Modi ISRO visit LIVE Updates: PM to reach Bengaluru today to congratulate scientists for Chandrayaan-3's success
PM Modi ISRO visit LIVE updates: Check out latest updates on the Prime Minister's visit to Bengaluru to congratulate ISRO scientists.
PM Modi ISRO Visit Live Updates: With the successful soft landing on Moon's surface, Chandrayaan-3 mission achieved a significant milestone in its space endeavour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called this feat the 'dawn of new India’, and now he is going to congratulate scientists in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in person in Bengaluru early morning today.
Attending virtually during the lander module's touch down, PM Modi hailed the historic soft landing, proclaiming 'India is now on the moon'.
The historic achievement by ISRO placed India among top four nations to carry out a soft landing on the lunar surface, and the first nation to reach Moon's unexplored south pole.
Follow all the updates here:
- Aug 26, 2023 01:38 AM IST
Not only in space, Chandrayaan-3 achieves heights on Earth; breaks record on YouTube
While India made history with the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon on Wednesday, the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) created another record with its YouTube channel during the live streaming of the landmark event. With over 8 million concurrent viewers, the touchdown of Chandrayaan-3's lander module became the most-watched event on YouTube during live streaming. It even left behind the concurrent viewership of the football match between Brazil and South Korea during the World Cup 2022 quarterfinals, which had garnered 6.1 million views. Read more
- Aug 26, 2023 01:25 AM IST
PM Modi ISRO Visit Live Updates: Here are top 5 updates of Chandrayaan-3 mission
Chandrayaan 3, India's third lunar mission, achieved a historic milestone by successfully landing on the moon's far side after a month-long journey through space. India became the first nation to position a rover near the southern pole, with the landing velocity well within test limits. Read more
- Aug 26, 2023 01:11 AM IST
PM Modi ISRO Visit Live Updates: As you read this, the rover is making its moves on Moon's surface
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the much-anticipated video of the Pragyan rover ramping down from the Vikram lander and walking on the lunar surface. Read more
- Aug 26, 2023 01:01 AM IST
PM Modi ISRO Visit Live Updates: While we're at it, let's take a look at Chandrayaan-3's detailed timeline
Here is the detailed timeline of all the developments in the Chandrayaan 3 mission.
• July 6: ISRO announces Mission Chandrayaan-3 launch date of July 14 from Sriharikota's second pad.
• July 7: Successful vehicle electrical tests completed.
• July 11: Comprehensive 24-hour 'Launch Rehearsal' simulating the entire launch process concludes.
• July 14: LVM3 M4 vehicle launches Chandrayaan-3 into designated orbit.
• July 15: First orbit-raising manoeuvre successful, reaching 41762 km x 173 km orbit.
• July 17: Second orbit-raising manoeuvre places Chandrayaan-3 at 41603 km x 226 km orbit.
• July 22: Fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre establishes spacecraft in 71351 km x 233 km orbit.
• July 25: Another successful orbit-raising manoeuvre.
• August 1: Chandrayaan-3 inserted into translunar orbit (288 km x 369328 km).
• August 5: Successful lunar orbit insertion (164 km x 18074 km).
• August 6: Lunar orbit lowered to 170 km x 4,313 km.
• August 9: ISRO carefully moves the spacecraft's path lower in its orbit around the moon. It has achieved a lunar orbit of 174 km x 1437 km
• August 14: Chandrayaan-3 gets closer to the moon's surface in another controlled bringing it in a orbit of 150 km x 177 km
• August 16: The Indian spacecraft performs the fifth and final Moon-bound manoeuvre positioning itself in a near circular Lunar orbit of 163*153 km.
• August 17: The landing module, comprising the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, gets separated from its propulsion system.
• August 18: Chandrayaan 3 successfully completed a 'deboosting' operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km
• August 20: The Chandrayaan-3 will make the final orbit adjustment by reducing it to be around 134*25 km, the farthest and nearest point from the moon respectively.
• August 23: ISRO marked history with the successful landing of the Vikram lander. All the systems are performing as intended.
- Aug 26, 2023 12:58 AM IST
PM Modi ISRO Visit Live Updates: An early morning visit to congratulate scientists
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Indian Space Research Organisation's Telemetry, Tracking and Command Centre (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru's Peenya industrial area early morning on Saturday to congratulate the scientists for the successful descent of the Vikram lander on Moon's surface.
During his visit, PM Modi is expected to address the team of scientists involved in the ambitious unmanned lunar mission and discuss ISRO's future endeavours.
Traffic advisory for roads leading to the ISRO facility has already been released. Restrictions imposed on north Bengaluru roads leading to the facility, whereas, on east and central Bengaluru roads leading to HAL airport between 6:30 am and 9:30 am. Read more