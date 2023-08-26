Modi ISRO visit LIVE Updates: PM to reach Bengaluru today to congratulate scientists for Chandrayaan-3's success

PM Modi ISRO Visit Live Updates: With the successful soft landing on Moon's surface, Chandrayaan-3 mission achieved a significant milestone in its space endeavour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called this feat the 'dawn of new India’, and now he is going to congratulate scientists in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in person in Bengaluru early morning today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves the Indian flag while watching the telecast of Chandrayaan-3's successful soft landing on the Moon(PTI)

Attending virtually during the lander module's touch down, PM Modi hailed the historic soft landing, proclaiming 'India is now on the moon'.

The historic achievement by ISRO placed India among top four nations to carry out a soft landing on the lunar surface, and the first nation to reach Moon's unexplored south pole.