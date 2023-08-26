Emotional PM Modi salutes ISRO scientists for Chandrayaan-3 success | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday got emotional while addressing ISRO scientists involved in the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I wanted to meet you as soon as possible and salute you…salute your efforts,” PM Modi said at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru.

Prime Minister Modi flew down to Bengaluru directly from the Greek capital of Athens to congratulate and interact with ISRO scientists.

"Landed in Bengaluru. Looking forward to interacting with our exceptional @isro scientists who have made India proud with the success of Chandrayaan-3! Their dedication and passion are truly the driving forces behind our nation's achievements in the space sector," the prime minister said in a post on 'X'.

ISRO chairman S Somanath received PM Modi, who patted his back and hugged him for the successful culmination of the lunar landing mission.

He also posed for a group photo with the team of scientists behind the project.

S Somanath briefed PM Modi on the ISRO's 40-day journey to the lunar South Pole and the efforts that went into the project.

The Lander Module of the Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully landed on the south pole of the Moon, making India the first country to achieve this feat.

