Chandrayaan-3: August 23 to be celebrated as National Space Day, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that to mark the success of Chandrayaan 3's Moon landing, August 23 will be celebrated as National Space Day. Modi's announcement came as he was addressing the Indian Space Research Organisation scientists at the ISRO command centre in Bengaluru. Rollout of rover of Isro's Chandrayaan-3 from the lander to the lunar surface, as observed by Lander Imager Camera, on Wednesday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Modi visited the space agency's Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex to congratulate the Chandrayaan 3 team on the mission's success. During his visit, the PM also announced that the touchdown point of Chandrayaan 3 on the Moon's surface will be called ‘Shiv Shakti', adding that the point where Chandrayaan 2 crash-landed on the Moon in 2019 will be called ‘Tiranga’. (PM Modi's ISRO visit LIVE)

“Women scientists have played a key role in Chandrayaan 3 mission..the 'Shiv Shakti' point will inspire the upcoming generations to use science for the welfare of people…” he said.

'Boost to Make in India'

He also lauded the ISRO scientists for taking the ‘Make in India’ initiative to the moon. With the mission's success, the Centre hopes for an influx of investments in private space launches and related satellite-based businesses, as per experts.

Modi's visit to Bengaluru followed his two-nation tour to South Africa and Greece. During his speech, an emotional PM Modi saluted the Chandrayaan 3 team and said that he was extremely eager to meet them. “I was there…(South Africa) but my mind was with you all the entire time,” PM remarked about missing the Chandrayaan 3's touchdown telecast on Wednesday from the ISRO complex.

PM had watched the live streaming of the event online from South Africa's Johannesburg where he had gone to attend the 15th BRICS summit from August 22-24. Right after Chandrayaan 3's successful touchdown, Modi had congratulated the nation virtually for the landmark feat and also called ISRO chairman S Somanath after his address.

The mission has made India the first nation to reach near the Moon's south pole and the fourth to land a spacecraft on the lunar surface.

