Chandrayaan 3 touchdown spot named 'Shiv Shakti', 'Tiranga' for Chandrayaan 2

ByYagya Sharma
Aug 26, 2023 08:10 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that the touchdown point of Chandrayaan 3 will be called ‘Shiv Shakti’. While addressing the ISRO staff involved with the country's third lunar mission at Karnataka's Bengaluru, the prime minister also announced that the site where Chandrayaan 2 crashed will be called ‘Tiranga’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PIB)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PIB)

Speaking at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex, he added “This is India, which thinks innovatively and uniquely. This is the India which goes to dark zones and illuminates the world by spreading light.”

This is no ordinary achievement; it’s a roaring announcement of India’s scientific achievement in the infinite universe, he said.

"I was in South Africa and then in Greece, but my thoughts were with you (scientists)," he added.

After reaching the ISRO office, PM Modi hugged ISRO chief S. Somanath and greeted other scientists. He was also briefed about the Chandrayaan 3 mission by ISRO chief as he explained different models of the project.

Before arriving at ISRO office, Modi also addressed people who were waiting for him at the city's HAL airport. "I could not stop myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists right after visiting India," PM Modi said outside the airport.

