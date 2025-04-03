Menu Explore
PM Modi lands in Thailand for BIMSTEC summit

PTI |
Apr 03, 2025 11:09 AM IST

During his visit to Thailand, PM Modi will hold talks with his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Thailand for a two-day visit to attend the sixth BIMSTEC summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he departs for an official visit to Thailand, where he will participate in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit.(PMO)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he departs for an official visit to Thailand, where he will participate in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit.(PMO)

During his visit to Thailand, he will hold talks with his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Upon his arrival at the Don Mueang airport here, members of the Sikh community performed Bhangra.

After concluding Thailand visit, he will travel to Sri Lanka for his first visit to the island country since the election of its new president.

On Thursday evening, the Prime Minister will join the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) leaders from Thailand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Myanmar and Bhutan to oversee the signing of the Agreement on Maritime Cooperation.

The BIMSTEC summit will bring Modi face to face with Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Myanmar military junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, among others.

In a departure statement, Modi described BIMSTEC as a significant forum for promoting regional development, connectivity, and economic progress in the Bay of Bengal region over the past decade.

