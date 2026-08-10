PM Modi lauds boxer Lovlina Borgohain for objecting to distorted Indian map at a restaurant in Glasgow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Monday for objecting to a distorted Indian map at a restaurant in Glasgow during the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Lovlina Borgohain won a silver medal at CWG 2026. (PTI)

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Modi's remarks were made during a meeting with the Commonwealth champions after their return from Scotland.

"Kya hua wo restaurant waale se jhagda kar rahi thi? (What happened, you were fighting with that restaurant guy?)" the prime minister asked Lovlina, who won the silver medal in the 75kg category.

The Assam boxer laughed and replied, "It was a happy occasion sir, we were celebrating and I didn't like to see the distorted flag. I politely told them and they have made the changes also."

The PM, while applauding her, said it was a thoughtful gesture at a time when she was just out to celebrate her triumph.

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{{^usCountry}} "To be able to recognise the significance of that map at a time when you were celebrating and the Games were over, I can tell you truthfully, that video was not ordinary. It will be remembered by people for a very long time," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "To be able to recognise the significance of that map at a time when you were celebrating and the Games were over, I can tell you truthfully, that video was not ordinary. It will be remembered by people for a very long time," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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What was the row about?

The distorted map came to light after the boxer raised the matter during a visit to the eatery in Glasgow.

The Assam-based boxer visited the restaurant in Glasgow with the Indian boxing contingent for a celebratory dinner after scripting history – with 10 boxing medals – at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

Upon looking at the restaurant's menu, Borogohai noticed that the Northeast had been cut off from the Indian map.

"Please don't take this the wrong way. I felt a little hurt by this. In the map of India, our North East is missing. Yes, even outside, the map that's displayed has cut off the Northeast. As someone from the Northeast, that really hurts us. That's all I wanted to say. Please keep this in mind next time. Thank you so much,” she said while flagging the issue to the restaurant management.

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Mister Singh's India issued a statement after the incorrect map row went viral on social media, "unequivocally" apologising for the wrong depiction and to change the logo.

Also Read | Glasgow restaurant deletes Instagram account after Lovlina Borgohain flags incorrect India map: ‘Will change logo’

“We will change the logo with proper map. It was our humble privilege and honour, that we served team India, after their fantastic, achievements in the Commonwealth Games. All athletes and guests thoroughly enjoyed their evening, these memories will last with us for India. Team Mr Singh India," the statement said.

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Furthermore, the Indian embassy in Glasgow also took notice of the matter and has taken it up with the establishment.