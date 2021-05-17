Home / India News / PM Modi lauds exemplary fight by doctors in second Covid-19 wave, discusses vaccine plan and black fungus
PM Modi lauds exemplary fight by doctors in second Covid-19 wave, discusses vaccine plan and black fungus

The meeting between PM Modi and a group of doctors comes as the trajectory of new infections for the entire country appeared to show signs of receding from a peak over the past week, according to data.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 17, 2021 08:12 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with doctors from across the country on their learnings and suggestions, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with a group of doctors from across the country in a video conference to discuss the Covid-19 related situation, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The Prime Minister used the meeting to thank India's medical fraternity and the paramedical staff for their exemplary fight against the deadly viral contagion which has infected 24,965,463 and killed at least 274,390.

"The Prime Minister thanked the entire medical fraternity & the paramedical staff for the exemplary fight displayed by them against the extraordinary circumstances of the second wave of Covid, adding that the entire country is indebted to them," the PMO statement read.

PM Modi also noted that the country is fighting the disease at a swift pace, including extra efforts made by MBBS students, Asha and Anganwadi workers.

"He noted that be it testing, supply of medicines or set-up of new infrastructure in record time, all these are being done at a fast pace. Several challenges of oxygen production and supply are being overcome. The steps taken by the country to augment human resources, like including MBBS students in Covid treatment, and ASHAs and Anganwadi workers in rural areas, provided extra support to the health system," the statement added.

Stating that India's staggered vaccination policy has aided the country's fight, the PMO statement said, "Prime Minister underlined that the strategy of starting vaccination programmes with front line warriors has paid rich dividends in the second wave."

About 90% of the health professionals in the country have already taken the first dose and the vaccines have ensured the safety of most of the doctors, the statement read.

The meeting between PM Modi and a group of doctors comes as the trajectory of new infections for the entire country appeared to show signs of receding from a peak over the past week, according to data.

For the first time since the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit the country, the number of active cases in the country began inching down – a crucial development as the onslaught of the second wave was marked by a soaring number of active cases, which resulted in shortages of vital supplies such as medical oxygen, life-saving drugs, hospital beds and ambulance services.

A total of 281,911 new cases were reported on Sunday, the lowest in 27 days, taking the total number of infections in the country since the start of the outbreak to 24,964,718, according to Hindustan Times’ Covid-19 dashboard.

