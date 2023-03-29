‘Amazing confluence of faith and technology’: PM Modi on India’s first urban ropeway system in Varanasi. Top points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised the upcoming ropeway in Varanasi, connecting the city’s cantonment railway station to Godowlia chowk as he termed the project “an amazing confluence of faith and technology.”

The 3.75 km long ropeway will connect Varanasi Cantt. Railway Station to Godowlia chowk. (NHAI/ Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read| Varanasi retains 2nd spot in U.P’s health ranking dashboard

“This ropeway being prepared in Varanasi will not only make the travel experience very interesting and memorable for the devotees, but it will also facilitate them to have a darshan of Baba Vishwanath,” PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The prime minister’s tweet came in response to Union minister Nitin Gadkari’s post, giving details about the innovative project through an explanatory video.

The 3.75 km long ropeway will connect Varanasi Cantt. Railway Station to Godowlia chowk. (NHAI/ Representational image)

“A glimpse of the 3.85 km long public transport ropeway being built in Varanasi at a cost of ₹644 crore! We are committed to fulfill the dream of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji to make the country self-reliant with infrastructure development made of modern technology,” wrote the minister for road transport and highways in Hindi.

Top points to know about the ropeway project in Varanasi:

1. Being built with an estimated cost of ₹644 crore, the length of the ropeway would be around 3.75 km.

2. Slated to be the country’s first urban ropeway project, it will reduce the travel time from the current 45-50 mins to only 15 mins, said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. On March 24, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the project. The ropeway system will have five stations and facilitate the ease of movement for tourists, pilgrims, and residents, reported PTI.

4. A total of 153 gandolas or trolleys, capable of carrying 10 passengers, will run back and forth through the ropeway. It will also provide a fast and secure mode of transportation to over 1 lakh people per day.

5. The ropeway will also be equipped with world-class facilities including an automatic ticket vending machine, baggage scanners, locker rooms, restaurants, and souvenir shops.