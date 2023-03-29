Home / Cities / Others / Varanasi retains 2nd spot in U.P’s health ranking dashboard

Varanasi retains 2nd spot in U.P’s health ranking dashboard

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 29, 2023 08:08 PM IST

Last month too, Varanasi was ranked at the second spot in the state in this ranking. However, this month’s score is 5% more than that of the previous month.

VARANASI Credit to continuous improvement in medical and health services, the spiritual city of Varanasi has retained its second rank in the health ranking dashboard among all districts in Uttar Pradesh, said chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Sandeep Chaudhary. Last month too, Varanasi was ranked at the second spot in the state in this ranking. However, this month’s score is 5% more than that of the previous month.

Varanasi performed the best in caesarean delivery at the district hospital. (Representational photo)
Varanasi performed the best in caesarean delivery at the district hospital. (Representational photo)

This month’s ranking shows that quality services are being provided at all government hospitals, community and primary health sub-centres, Ayushman Bharat health and wellness centres and sub-centres of the district, added the CMO. Varanasi performed the best in caesarean delivery at the district hospital and community health centres. Under this bracket, Varanasi secured the first position in the state, the CMO further said.

Varanasi also featured in the best 10 districts in terms of permanent means of family planning. The three developmental blocks of the district -- Arazi Line, Baragaon, and Harhua -- have performed better than the other eight blocks. Interestingly, the community health centre at the Arazi Line has remained at the first position in the dashboard for the last three months.

The CMO added that the performance of all the blocks in screening pregnant women for HIV was good, according to the health ranking dashboard. In terms of regular vaccination of children, the performance of Badagaon, Harhua, Kashi Vidyapeeth and the district hospital was a perfect 100. Similarly, Araziline, Chiraigaon, Cholapur, Harhua, Kashi Vidyapeeth, Sewapuri and Pindra also scored 100% in home-based newborn care. The performance of Baragaon, Cholapur, Harhua, Kashi Vidyapeeth has also been good in institutional delivery, said the CMO.

The areas where a deficiency was noticed will be fixed soon, the officer added. To this end, all Program Nodal Officers, Block Program Managers, Block Community Process Managers, Data Operators, ANMs, and other health workers have been directed to ensure the collection of all data relating to the listed indicators.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out