PM Modi launches ₹1,500-crore Kota airport project, says will boost Rajasthan’s economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the new airport in Rajasthan’s Kota is an example of a committed government and will work as a catalyst for the state’s economic and industrial growth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the new airport in Rajasthan’s Kota is an example of a committed government (@NarendraModi)

Virtually laying the foundation stone of the Kota Greenfield Airport through a video message, the PM said, “This airport shows how a committed government can work. Rajasthan is progressing at an unprecedented pace, with the new airport set to become a catalyst for economic and industrial growth. It will create several new opportunities for the people of the Hadoti region.”

“Today is a day of new hope for Kota, Bundi, Baran, and Jhalawar as the modern airport, that is being built at a cost of approximately ₹1,500 crore. This modern airport is going to give new momentum to the development of the entire region in the coming times as it will connect Kota with the entire world along with its excellent road and railway networks,” he said.

Recalling his visit in November 2023, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that the promise made to the people regarding the airport is now being fulfilled. “When this airport starts, travel will be easy and trade will grow rapidly in the entire area including Kota. People from the Hadoti region will not have to visit Jaipur or Jodhpur to take flights, which take up a lot of their time,” he added.

Modi also described Kota as a unique center of both education and energy, producing electricity from nuclear, coal, gas, and water sources. He praised the global identity of Kota Doria sarees, Kota stone, and local agricultural produce like Bundi’s Basmati rice.

Discussing the region’s potential for tourism, the PM mentioned the spiritual significance of Shri Mathuradhish Ji and Garadia Mahadev alongside wildlife hubs like Mukundara Hills. “The enhanced air connectivity would now bring more global tourists to the region, and its direct benefit will be available to the youth, traders, and the local economy here,” he emphasised.

The Prime Minister also touched upon the broader connectivity revolution in Kota, including the modernization of railway stations under the Amrit Bharat scheme and the impact of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

During the event, civil aviation minister KR Naidu, Lok Sabha speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla, and chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma were also present on the stage.

“It’s our PM who turned the civil aviation sector into civilian aviation in the last few years. When he came to power in 2014, there were only 74 airports in the country, which has now risen to 160. Is there any other PM in the world who was able to achieve this goal?” said Naidu.

He also assured that the ministry had discussions with the Rajasthan government and identified many other places in the state with the potential to build airports to make the travel experience smoother for the people.

Meanwhile, Om Birla, said, “GoI and the AAI will work together to finish the work of this new airport of Kota in the next two years. This will make this city a hub for education, industry, and employment. This is the dream of our double-engine government which is now taking shape.”

Addressing the event, the CM said, “The state government is working on a plan to improve air connectivity and provide state-of-the-art air facilities. The RCS-UDAN (Regional Connectivity Scheme - Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme should be implemented to expand and enhance air services between various districts and to introduce new flights from major airports. We are also working on a framework for establishing a civil enclave in Suratgarh. We have directed the development of the Lalgarh airstrip and the exploration of new greenfield airports in Deeg-Kumher, Sirohi, Sikar, and Bhiwadi. The AAI will soon conduct a survey in those areas.”

He hoped that this new airport will foster regional development and provide an alternative airport in case of emergencies. “It will also boost tourism, business activities, and benefit expatriate Rajasthanis. I have also directed that the work on the new civil enclave and approach road at Uttarlai Airport be sped up.”