Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and Maharaja Suheldev Development project and dedicated to public Maharaja Suheldev State Medical College (Baharaich) via video conferencing. Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the programme organised in Bahraich on the occasion of birth anniversary of Maharaja Suheldev.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:41 AM IST
PM Modi invites inspiring ideas from art, culture and tourism for 'Mann Ki Baat'(Twitter/narendramodi)

