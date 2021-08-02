PM Modi launches e-Rupi digital payment system

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the e-Rupi mode of digital payment system on Monday via video conferencing. Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in collaboration with the Union ministry of health and family welfare and the department of finance, e-Rupi is a digital payments platform.

It is a person-and-purpose-specific digital payment solution. “If any person or any organisation wants to donate money, e-Rupi will ensure that the amount of money donated is being used for that purpose itself. It ensures that the objective with which money has been donated is being used to fulfil that objective,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said that e-Rupi will help in boosting digital payments and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in the country. He also expressed his happiness that the system was launched weeks before India celebrates its 75th anniversary of independence.

e-Rupi is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment. It is a QR code or a SMS-string based e-voucher which is delivered directly to the phone of the beneficiary. A statement said that the beneficiary will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access at the service provider. The mechanism connects services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital manner without any physical interaction.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that e-Rupi can be used to deliver welfare services in a leak-proof manner. The PMO also said that private sector companies can also leverage e-Rupi vouchers as a part of their employee welfare and corporate social responsibility programmes.

