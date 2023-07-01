PM Modi launches National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission | Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol on Saturday which aims to eradicate anaemia by 2047. PM Modi also distributed sickle cell genetic status cards to the beneficiaries at the event.

PM Modi at the launching event in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol. (Twitter/ ANI)

While addressing the gathering, the prime minister said, "Today, the country is taking a big resolution on the land of Shahdol. This resolution is to get rid of the disease of sickle cell anaemia. Our government is committed to the welfare of tribal sisters and brothers. The launch of 'Sickle Cell Anemia Mukti Mission' in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh will bring a significant change in their lives."

What is the mission?

The National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission, announced in the union budget 2023, aims to address the pressing health challenges posed by sickle cell disease, particularly among the tribal population. The mission aims to eliminate sickle cell disease as a public health problem by 2047.

The mission will be implemented in 278 districts of 17 states in India, viz., namely Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, and Uttarakhand.

The mission entails focus on awareness creation, universal screening of approximately seven crore people in the 0-40 years age group in affected tribal areas and counselling through collaborative efforts of central ministries and state governments.

What is sickle cell anaemia?

According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), Sickle Cell Anaemia (SCA) is described as a collection of inherited red blood cell conditions that have an impact on haemoglobin, which transports oxygen throughout the body.

When a person has SCA, their haemoglobin becomes defective, which makes the red blood cells hard and sticky, giving them the appearance of the C-shaped farm implement known as a 'sickle.'

According to Forbes, India has the second-highest global prevalence of Sickle Cell Disease. As per a National Health Mission report, MP also ahs the highest burden of sickle cell anaemia.

What are the symptoms?

Red blood cells in the infected person with SCA resemble like sickles. According to a report by India Today, anaemia, in which red blood cells expire within 10 to 20 days while being expected, is one of the indications of this illness. As a result, there is an RBC deficiency, which leads to anaemia. The body is left worn out and exhausted as a result.

Because sickle cells harm the spleen and make people more susceptible to infections, people may have swelling in their hands and feet, the report added.

(With inputs from agencies)