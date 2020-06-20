PM Modi launches Rs 50,000-crore Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to generate jobs

india

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 11:58 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, a Rs 50,000 crore dedicated programme to create jobs for millions of migrant workers who returned home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country.

The Prime Minister launched the programme, which will be a “focused campaign” and run in “mission mode” for 125 days across 116 districts in six states to help migrant workers get jobs in their home states, via video conference.

The programme, which started from Telihar village of Bihar’s Khagaria district, will cover India’s 116 districts across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha.

The Prime Minister also interacted with several people who came back home to Bihar from several places across the country, including Delhi, Gurugram, Rajasthan.

Union minister of rural development Narendra Singh Tomar and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar were among those who were present during the launch.

The largest number of migrant workers (three million) have returned to Bihar since the Covid-19 pandemic swept through the country leaving daily-wage labourers jobless in big cities.

The government has said the programme, aimed to boost livelihood opportunities in rural India, will “create durable infrastructure along with boosting employment opportunities”.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said on Thursday that the move will not involve new budgetary allocation—the 25 schemes will be front-loaded, utilising in 125 days the allocation meant for the year.

Sitharaman had said that in 125 days, nearly 25 schemes will be brought together to reach saturation and will include Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, Gram Sadak Yojna, Jal Jeevan Yojna and PM Gram Sadak Yojna among others.

Laying of fibre optics cable, railway works, rurban mission jobs, sanitation works, waste management, poultry, farm ponds and training through Krishi Vigyan Kendras will be given to the migrant workers under the programme.

Twelve different ministries or departments—rural development, panchayati raj, transport, mines, drinking water, environment, railways, petroleum, new and renewable energy, border Roads, telecom and agriculture—will participate in the programme.