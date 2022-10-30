PM Modi leads Chhath greetings: 'May all lives be always lit'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the country in greeting people celebrating Chhath, a festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun. In a tweet, he wrote, "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Chhath, dedicated to the worship of Sun God and nature. With the blessings of Lord Bhaskar's aura and Chhathi Maiya, everyone's life should always be illuminated, this is the wish."

Sunday marks the third day of Chhath Puja, a festival mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, and some parts of Nepal. Among the many rituals of Chhath festivities are women fasting for the happiness of their families.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also sent out his greetings: “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on Chhath Puja, the great festival of sun worship. May Chhath Maya bless everyone with happiness, peace, prosperity and health.”

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished good health, happiness, and success to everyone. “Greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of #ChhathPuja. May the Sun God bless everyone with good health, happiness, prosperity and success in life," he wrote.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his greetings and hailed the "great festival' when the Sun is worshipped. “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state and devotees on the 'Chhath', the great festival of worship of Lord Surya! By the grace of the sixth May, this great festival of public faith should become a factor of happiness, prosperity and health for the entire creation, this is the wish. Jai Chhath Mayiya!”

American author and astrologer Dr David Frawley in a tweet wrote: “The worship of the Sun as the Divine Light is the basis of the great ancient civilizations of the world and their legendary sages. This profound tradition endures as #ChhathPuja in Indiastrologerit is celebrated with deep devotion.”

