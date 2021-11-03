PM Modi likely to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Rajouri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Nowshera sector, along the Line of Control (LoC), in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district to celebrate Diwali with soldiers on Thursday, officials familiar with the matter said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to celebrate Diwali with the soldiers in Nowshera Brigade in Rajouri district,” the officials cited above said on condition of anonymity.

Modi’s visit to the Union territory comes amid a protracted encounter with terrorists in Poonch district for the past 24 days.

The Prime Minister had last visited Rajouri in 2019 when he celebrated Diwali with the soldiers.

“Though we await an official confirmation, PM Modi’s plan to celebrate Diwali with soldiers certainly boosts the morale of the soldiers,” an Army official said, seeking anonymity.

The Union territory (UT) has lately been plagued by terrorist attacks.Five migrant workers were among 11 civilians killed in the region last month.

At least nine soldiers, including two junior commissioned officers, were killed in an encounter in Poonch’s Chamrer and Nar Khas areas on October 11 and 14, respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian Army has been conducting operations in the dense forests of the Rajouri-Poonch sector since October 11, trying to track down terrorists believed to belong to Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT0 who have gone to ground in the area.

Separately, an officer and a soldier were killed in a mine blast near a forward post, along the LoC, in Rajouri on October 30.

In October alone, the army lost 11 soldiers south of Pir Panjal.

In counter-attacks, at least 13 terrorists, including a top LeT commander, have been shot dead by security forces.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General M M Naravane arrived on a two-day visit to Jammu to review the security situation and operational preparedness.

General Naravane carried out aerial reconnaissance of forward areas in the Jammu region and was also briefed by commanders on ground on the prevailing security situation along the LoC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“General MM Naravane #COAS (Chief of Army Staff) is on a visit to Jammu region wherein he will be given an update on security situation & operational preparedness. #COAS will visit forward areas & interact with troops and commanders on ground,” the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army had earlier tweeted.

Earlier on October 18 and 19, the Army chief had conducted a two-day tour of the Jammu region and reviewed the ground situation and the ongoing counter-infiltration operations.

Naravane also visited the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, where a massive operation to track down terrorists hiding in the forest areas of Mendhar, Surankote and Thanamandi is underway.