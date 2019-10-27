e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 27, 2019

PM Modi likely to celebrate Diwali with soldiers

The officials said Modi could spend the festival with soldiers deployed along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, although the army was tight-lipped about the PM’s plans.

india Updated: Oct 27, 2019 03:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi, Hindustan Times
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to spend Diwali with soldiers at a forward base, most likely in the northern sector
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to spend Diwali with soldiers at a forward base, most likely in the northern sector(REUTERS)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to spend Diwali with soldiers at a forward base, most likely in the northern sector, in keeping with his practice of celebrating with troops since becoming PM in 2014, officials said on Saturday.

The officials said Modi could spend the festival with soldiers deployed along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, although the army was tight-lipped about the PM’s plans. “Yes, he is travelling outside Delhi for Diwali celebrations, but we are not in a position to comment further,” a senior official said.

The army has deployed more troops along the LoC over the past two months to deal with an unusual spike in infiltration by Pakistan-backed terrorists looking to stir trouble in Jammu & Kashmir since the Centre’s move revoking the special status of the state on August 5, as reported by Hindustan Times on October 14.

PM Modi has always spent the festival with soldiers in forward areas to boost their morale after assuming office in 2014.

Modi started his Diwali day in 2014 with soldiers in Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield, where he made an unannounced and rare visit to boost the morale of the troops guarding the icy heights.

Apart from the northern sector, he has spent time with troops on Diwali in the central and eastern sectors, too.

Last year, the Prime Minister had celebrated the festival with soldiers and Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel at a forward area near the India-China border in Uttarakhand.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 02:59 IST

tags
top news
New-age weapons set to add to India’s arsenal
New-age weapons set to add to India’s arsenal
Govt to take Aadhaar help for new farmers’ database
Govt to take Aadhaar help for new farmers’ database
State poll results show voters want strong Opposition: DK Shivakumar
State poll results show voters want strong Opposition: DK Shivakumar
Rescue op to pull out Tamil Nadu toddler from borewell stopped
Rescue op to pull out Tamil Nadu toddler from borewell stopped
6 CRPF personnel hurt in Srinagar grenade attack
6 CRPF personnel hurt in Srinagar grenade attack
PM Modi likely to celebrate Diwali with soldiers
PM Modi likely to celebrate Diwali with soldiers
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News