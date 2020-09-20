e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi likely to hold Covid-19 review meet with chief ministers on Sept 23

PM Modi likely to hold Covid-19 review meet with chief ministers on Sept 23

“The meeting is likely to be held on September 23,” sources told news agency PTI.

india Updated: Sep 20, 2020 06:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a Covid-19 review meeting with chief ministers of seven states next week.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a Covid-19 review meeting with chief ministers of seven states next week.(AP Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting with chief ministers of seven states next week to review the Covid-19 situation in country.

“The meeting is likely to be held on September 23,” sources told news agency PTI.

Also read: PM Modi to meet chief ministers today on Covid-19 situation; discussion on Delhi on Wednesday

Chief ministers of Maharashtra, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh among others are expected to attend the meeting, they said.

This meeting comes in the backdrop of Covid-19 cases breaching the 5.3-million mark in India on Saturday, according to the health ministry dashboard. As many as 85,619 people have died of the infection in the country.

PM Modi has regularly been holding these meetings to review the pandemic situation across the country with a focus on states and UTs where the infection is more widespread.

Also read: PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic

The last such meeting was held on August 11 and chief ministers and representatives of 10 most-affected states -- Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh took part in it.

tags
top news
Herd immunity unviable, Covid-19 vaccine the only solution
Herd immunity unviable, Covid-19 vaccine the only solution
Funds suspended, development work takes a hit in Delhi
Funds suspended, development work takes a hit in Delhi
Mercury rises in north as monsoon loses steam
Mercury rises in north as monsoon loses steam
Covid-19 cases surge, but 32% beds vacant in Mumbai
Covid-19 cases surge, but 32% beds vacant in Mumbai
MJ Akbar Defamation case: Priya Ramani seeks acquittal
MJ Akbar Defamation case: Priya Ramani seeks acquittal
Heritage receives a blow at Chhota Imambada gate in Lucknow
Heritage receives a blow at Chhota Imambada gate in Lucknow
Covid: King George’s Medical University finds 30 plasma donors ‘by chance’
Covid: King George’s Medical University finds 30 plasma donors ‘by chance’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In