PM Modi to hold consultation with chief ministers beginning today on Covid-19 situation

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 07:24 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the chief ministers for over two days - Tuesday and Wednesday - to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the wake of rapidly spreading coronavirus disease.

On Tuesday afternoon, PM Modi will hold a video-conference with chief ministers, Lieutenant Governors and administrators of 21 states and union territories.

These include Punjab, Kerala, Goa, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and the North-Eastern states.

The situation in Delhi will be discussed separately on Wednesday along with Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

This will be the PM Modi’s sixth round of consultation with the chief ministers, the last being on May 11.

The main objective of the meeting, according to officials, is to keep the the death rate, or the case fatality rate low. A detailed action plan for this purpose has already been chalked out, they added, and PM Modi may even raise the issue in his meeting with chief ministers.

Even as India’s average death rate has remained low at 2.9 - the global average is 5.4% - the concern, the officials said, is that over 80% of the total deaths in the country are from just five states: Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

“We have also noted with concern that 65 districts of India have more than 5% fatality rate. And the largest chunk, 19, of those districts are in Madhya Pradesh, followed by 11 in Gujarat and 10 each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh,” said one of the officials who asked not to be identified.

In Madhya Pradesh, Mandla, Sehore, Umaria and Chhindwara are among the districts; in UP, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Meerut and Agra; and in Maharashtra, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Dhule, and Aurangabad.

The situation in Delhi was already discussed in detail in a series of meetings held by Union home minister Amit Shah in the last two days. Apart from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, he also met the mayors and other officials from Delhi to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

Shah also held an all-party meeting where leaders from different political parties offered solution to tackle to crisis.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 tally crossed 3.3 lakh on Monday and the death toll surpassed 9,500. These include nearly 1.53 active cases, as close to 1.7 lakh have recovered already to give a recovery rate of over 51 per cent, the health ministry said.