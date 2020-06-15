e-paper
Home / India News / Delhi sees 1,647 Covid-19 cases on Monday after 2,000 plus cases for 3 days

Delhi sees 1,647 Covid-19 cases on Monday after 2,000 plus cases for 3 days

New Delhi now has 25,002 active cases of Covid-19.

india Updated: Jun 15, 2020 22:19 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A worker cleans a train coach, temporarily converted into isolation wards for Covid-19 patients in New Delhi on Monday.Hotels and banquet halls are being converted into wards to accomodate the rising number of COVID-19 patients.
After Sunday’s highest single-day spike of 2,224 Covid-19 cases, Delhi recorded 1,647 fresh cases on Monday as the tally mounted to 42,829, the Delhi health department said in a bulletin.

There were 73 casualties in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,400.

The number of active cases has now climbed to 25,002.

Between June 12 and 14, the national capital had recorded over 2,000 cases per day.

Earlier on Monday, Union home minister Amit Shah directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to install CCTV cameras in Covid-19 wards of every dedicated hospital treating coronavirus patients, so that there is proper monitoring and problems of patients can also be resolved.

Also on Monday, the Delhi government ordered private and government laboratories to work at full capacity and increase their scale of testing for Covid-19.

According to latest figures, Delhi’s rate of testing stood at 14,693 per million of the population.

Meanwhile, the Centre has decided to immediately provide 500 railway coaches which will be equipped with all facilities to tide over a shortage of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients in Delhi.

At least 50 coaches with 800 beds have already been stationed at Shakur Basti railway station. No isolation coach or beds have been used in the city so far.

The Delhi government is also converting hotels and banquet halls into wards to accommodate the rising number of Covid-19 patients.

