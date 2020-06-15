Amit Shah visits Delhi hospital, orders CCTV cameras, more canteens for Covid-19 wards

india

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 20:46 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to install CCTV cameras in Covid-19 wards of every dedicated hospital treating coronavirus patients, so that there is proper monitoring and problems of patients can also be resolved.

Shah also asked the Delhi government to set up alternative canteens for uninterrupted supply of food to patients, so that in case there is an infection in one canteen; patients could continue to get food without disruption.

After a surprise visit to Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jay Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital to review preparedness for Covid-19, Shah also suggested psychosocial counselling of doctors, nurses and other medical workers engaged in the fight against coronavirus.

The counselling, the home minister said, would go a long way to ensure that the frontline workers are not only physically but also psychologically fit to fight the pandemic, a MHA statement said, quoting Amit Shah.

On his visit to the Delhi hospital, the home minister met senior doctors who briefed him about the number of patients being treated at the facility, deaths that had occurred and the admission process. Shah enquired about the deaths of Covid-19 patients in the hospital, the recovery rate clocked and other details. The home minister’s surprise visit came after a series of meetings with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, mayors and commissioners of the three municipal corporations. Shah also held an all-party meet earlier on Monday morning.

Due to the shortage of beds for coronavirus patients in the national capital, the Centre has decided to immediately provide 500 railway coaches which will be equipped with all facilities.

For Delhi, at least 50 coaches with 800 beds have already been stationed at Shakur Basti railway station. No isolation coaches or beds are in use so far in the city.

“Another 500 more such isolation coaches for Covid-19 patients have to be deployed in Delhi and we are finalizing the stations where they can be kept,” Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said on Monday

Coronavirus tests per day in Delhi will reach 18,000 in the next few days, the Home Minister said. Most political parties have also demanded more testing of samples in Delhi.

Delhi is the state with the third-highest Covid-19 count after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The capital’s tally of coronavirus infections has touched 41,182 as the number of deaths due to the disease climbed to 1,327 on Sunday.