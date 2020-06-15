e-paper
At Amit Shah's all-party meet, Congress demands Covid-19 testing for all

At Amit Shah’s all-party meet, Congress demands Covid-19 testing for all

The meeting comes a day after a review of the Covid-19 situation in Delhi by Amit Shah. The home minister had announced a series of measures to help Delhi government.

india Updated: Jun 15, 2020 13:14 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The all-party meeting on the Covid-19 situation in Delhi on Monday.
The all-party meeting on the Covid-19 situation in Delhi on Monday.(ANI Photo)
         

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired a meeting of all the parties of Delhi to discuss the coronavirus crisis in the national capital.

Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh and Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta were among the political leaders who attended the meeting.

News agency ANI reported that the Congress party demanded that Covid-19 testing must to be provided to all, as it is everyone’s right. The Congress also demanded that Rs 10,000 be paid to every family whose member is infected or in containment zone, ANI further reported.

The party further reported that the fourth year medical students be used as non-permanent resident doctors to provide help during the Covid-19 crisis. The Congress also suggested that schools and college hostels should be used as quarantine facilities.

The BJP, meanwhile, demanded that 50 per cent charges should be waived off on testing. “This demand has been approved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” ANI quoted Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta as saying.

He quoted Shah to say that by June 20, the Delhi government will start conducting 18,000 Covid-19 tests per day.

However, no party made any suggestion in further lockdown.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that a new test which will cost only Rs 450 will soon be available in Delhi.

A day before the meeting, Kumar had said that the Congress has been giving positive suggestions for tackling the “deteriorating” situation of pandemic in Delhi and will do so in the meeting with Shah.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Shah had held several meetings on the coronavirus situation in Delhi on Sunday, first with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and others, and later with the mayors and top officials of municipal bodies.

He then announced a series of measures to contain the spread of the virus in the national capital. On Twitter, Shah said that a comprehensive health survey of every person would be conducted in the containment zones to check the spread of coronavirus.

Kejriwal later said that the meeting with Shah was “very productive” and decisions were taken jointly after detailed discussions on key topics.

In a statement, the Delhi government said that the Centre and the AAP dispensation has agreed on an immediate action plan to increase capacity of beds, increase testing and other important initiatives.

