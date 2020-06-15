‘Bury differences, unite and work to fight Covid-19 in Delhi’: Amit Shah tells political parties

india

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday appealed to all political parties in Delhi to set aside their political differences and unite to fight the outbreak of Covid-19 in the national capital. The home minister also asked the political leadership of all parties to urge their workers to ensure that the Delhi government’s Covid-19 guidelines are implemented on the ground.

Top leaders of the BJP, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress and the BSP attended the meeting. Shah appealed to all four parties to ask their party workers to help the administration in ensuring the implementation of the Delhi government’s coronavirus protocols.

Shah and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal have assured the people that there will be coronavirus testing for all in Delhi during an all-party meeting to discuss the management of the coronavirus situation in the National Capital Region (NCR), which takes into account Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh and parts of Haryana.

“Political differences must be forgotten and all parties must work together for the people of Delhi. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we should all work together to fight this pandemic,” Shah said.

“The united face of all political parties will only work to enhance the people’s trust and help to make the Covid-19 situation in Delhi normal soon,” the home minister said at the all-party meet.

Monday’s meeting comes barely a day after the home minister held a high-level meeting with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, following which the Centre announced a slew of measures to fight the capital’s coronavirus health crisis.

Coronavirus tests per day in Delhi will reach 18,000 in the next few days, the Home Minister said. Most political parties had unanimously demanded more testing of samples. “We will have to increase Covid-19 testing in Delhi by adopting new solutions,” Shah said.

Delhi is currently, the state with the third-highest Covid-19 tally preceded only by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The capital’s tally of coronavirus infections has climbed to 41,182 and the number of deaths due to the infectious disease has touched 1,327.