Amit Shah to hold all-party meet tomorrow to review Delhi’s Covid-19 crisis

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 18:32 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah has called an all-party meeting tomorrow to review the Covid-19 health crisis in the national capital, which has been reporting a very high number of Covid-19 positive cases over the last two weeks, since the Centre announced lifting of the lockdown in a phased manner across the country.

The meeting will take place at 11 am on Monday, a statement from the Home Minister’s office said.

The Delhi-based parties, which are likely to attend the meeting, are the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in power in the national capital and the Delhi unit of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Delhi is now in the third spot, as far as the concentration of coronavirus cases is concerned with the capital’s total tally closing in on the 40,000 mark. The coronavirus infection has so far claimed more than 1,200 lives in the national capital.

Earlier on Sunday, Shah met Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria to discuss the Covid-19 management in Delhi. The meeting, described as a ‘productive one’ was helmed by the home minister.

Calling his meeting with the home minister as “extremely productive”, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Centre and the Delhi government will fight Covid-19 together in the national capital, which has witnessed an alarming spike in coronavirus cases.

According to sources, at the meeting called by Shah, every aspect of the coronavirus situation was discussed by the ministers. However, the issue of lockdown in the national capital did not come up.

“Extremely productive meeting between Del govt and Central govt. Many key decisions taken. We will fight against corona together (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted after the meeting.

The Centre, too on Sunday announced a series of measures to control the spread of coronavirus in Delhi, including carrying out a comprehensive door-to-door health survey in all containment zones, doubling of tests in next two days followed by a three-fold increase within a week’s time.

At least, 500 railway coaches with a capacity of 8,000 beds have been allocated for Delhi. Private hospitals, too, have been told to earmark 60% of beds for Covid-19 affected patients at lesser rates.