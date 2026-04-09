PM Modi makes 6 big promises to Bengal: 7th pay commission; 'every rape case to reopen'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made six big promises to the people of West Bengal ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Haldia, West Bengal.(@NarendraModi)

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From vowing to put corrupt leaders behind bars to implementing the 7th Pay Commission, the prime minister made several promises during his speech in Purba Medinipur. Follow live updates on Assembly elections in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry here.

A look at six big promises made by PM Modi:

“A BJP government will replace this atmosphere of fear with trust. It will restore faith in the rule of law”. "Under a BJP government, the administrative machinery will be accountable—fully answerable—to the public it serves." “The files regarding every scam, every act of corruption, every injustice committed against our daughters, and every case of rape will be reopened” “Whoever has engaged in corruption under TMC rule belongs in jail. Be it a minister or a watchman, the law will hold everyone to account. No TMC goon will be able to evade the law any longer.” Refugees will be granted Constitutional rights and infiltrators will be driven out. “They will not be permitted to remain in India,” PM Modi said. The moment a BJP government is formed, the 7th Pay Commission will be implemented.

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{{^usCountry}} PM Modi said that these guarantees would ensure an "accountable and fully answerable" administrative machinery to serve the people of Bengal. He said that if voted to power, the BJP would focus on women safety and work towards countering corruption and scams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PM Modi said that these guarantees would ensure an "accountable and fully answerable" administrative machinery to serve the people of Bengal. He said that if voted to power, the BJP would focus on women safety and work towards countering corruption and scams. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a dig at the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool government, PM Modi said that a double-engine government of the BJP is needed so the Centre and the State could go hand in hand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a dig at the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool government, PM Modi said that a double-engine government of the BJP is needed so the Centre and the State could go hand in hand. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The people stand to gain the most if both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister work together. That is precisely why a double-engine government is absolutely essential for Bengal. A double-engine government will make Bengal self-reliant in the sectors of fisheries and seafood," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The people stand to gain the most if both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister work together. That is precisely why a double-engine government is absolutely essential for Bengal. A double-engine government will make Bengal self-reliant in the sectors of fisheries and seafood," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI. {{/usCountry}}

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The 2026 election season officially began on Thursday, with voting for single-phase elections in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. However, Assembly elections in West Bengal will take place in two phases, on April 23 and 29.

Results for elections to all states and one union territory will be announced on May 4.

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