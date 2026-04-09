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PM Modi makes 6 big promises to Bengal: 7th pay commission; 'every rape case to reopen'

From vowing to put corrupt leaders behind bars to implementing the 7th Pay Commission, the prime minister made several promises to Bengal.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 02:24 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made six big promises to the people of West Bengal ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Haldia, West Bengal.(@NarendraModi)

From vowing to put corrupt leaders behind bars to implementing the 7th Pay Commission, the prime minister made several promises during his speech in Purba Medinipur. Follow live updates on Assembly elections in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry here.

A look at six big promises made by PM Modi:

  1. “A BJP government will replace this atmosphere of fear with trust. It will restore faith in the rule of law”.
  2. "Under a BJP government, the administrative machinery will be accountable—fully answerable—to the public it serves."
  3. “The files regarding every scam, every act of corruption, every injustice committed against our daughters, and every case of rape will be reopened”
  4. “Whoever has engaged in corruption under TMC rule belongs in jail. Be it a minister or a watchman, the law will hold everyone to account. No TMC goon will be able to evade the law any longer.”
  5. Refugees will be granted Constitutional rights and infiltrators will be driven out. “They will not be permitted to remain in India,” PM Modi said.
  6. The moment a BJP government is formed, the 7th Pay Commission will be implemented.

The 2026 election season officially began on Thursday, with voting for single-phase elections in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. However, Assembly elections in West Bengal will take place in two phases, on April 23 and 29.

Results for elections to all states and one union territory will be announced on May 4.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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