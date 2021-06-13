Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi makes global health pitch at G7
india news

PM Modi makes global health pitch at G7

Speaking during the virual session, PM Modi made the pitch for a coordinated global response against Covid-19 and future pandemics.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 04:56 AM IST
Pedestrians walk past a wall mural representing awareness measures against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Navi Mumbai.(AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the G7 states to adopt a united approach to the coronavirus pandemic and future health emergencies with the mantra of “One earth, one health”, amid support for India’s proposal for a waiver of patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines.

Modi made the pitch for a coordinated global response while virtually addressing an outreach session of the G7 Summit in Cornwall, the theme for which was “Building back stronger”, people familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity.

Also Read | Internet shut off during G7 session as leaders debate over China: Report

He pointed to the special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies to prevent future pandemics, and said there should be “One earth, one health” approach. This was echoed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the people said.

Modi highlighted India’s approach to counter the pandemic that synergised efforts of government, industry and civil society. He said India is willing to share its expertise with others.

While expressing India’s commitment to collective efforts to enhance global health governance, Modi sought the support of G7 states for the proposal by India and South Africa at the World Trade Organization (WTO) for a waiver of patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, also a special invitee to the session, and others supported the proposal for patent waivers.

New Delhi’s emphasis on keeping open supply chains to help boost vaccine production received widespread support, the people said. French President Emmanuel Macron said countries such as India should be provided adequate components to ensure the mass production of doses.

Modi was invited to the summit by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson but called off his visit because of the devastating second wave of infections in India. He will participate in two more outreach sessions on Sunday.

