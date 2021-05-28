Home / India News / PM Modi meets Odisha CM Patnaik, reviews post Cyclone Yaas damages
india news

PM Modi meets Odisha CM Patnaik, reviews post Cyclone Yaas damages

The Prime Minister was received by Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here.
PTI | , Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday reviewed the post-cyclone situation and damages caused by Cyclone Yaas at a meeting here.

The Prime Minister was received by Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

The review meeting which is currently underway in the airport conference hall, is expected to continue till mid-day.

Cyclone Yaas, packing winds gusting to 145 kmph whiplashed parts of Indias eastern coast on Wednesday, killing at least four people and leaving behind a trail of damaged homes and flooded farmland, forcing more than 21 lakh people to be evacuated to safe shelters in the states of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.

After the havoc caused by the cyclone, heavy post- cyclone rains on Thursday has seen river water levels rising above the danger mark, placing four districts of Odisha - Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Keonjhar - on high alert.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to leave for West Bengal at 12.10 pm after an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit Balasore and Bhadrak districts in Odisha. PTI AAM JRC JRC JRC JRC

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cyclone yaas
TRENDING NEWS

This video of a donkey and little girl hugging is making tweeple teary-eyed

Video of 7-year-old footballer climbing a pole goes viral, inspires netizens

Broccoli the cat shows off cool tricks taught by hooman. Watch

Man plays the ‘ear eating’ prank on doggo, gets a surprising reaction
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP