Sat, Sept 06, 2025
PM Modi meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The meeting comes days after Prime Minister Modi returned from his recent visit to Japan and China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday met President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.(X/Rashtrapati Bhavan)
The Rashtrapati Bhavan shared a picture of the meeting between the two leaders on X.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office said.

The meeting comes days after Prime Minister Modi returned from his recent visit to Japan and China. PM Modi participated in the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in China's Tianjin, from August 31 to September 1.

The SCO Summit witnessed productive discussions on SCO development strategy, reform of global governance, counter-terrorism, peace and security, economic and financial cooperation and sustainable development.

