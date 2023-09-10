Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi meets Trudeau, discusses full range of India-Canada ties

Sep 10, 2023 05:37 PM IST

PM Modi has held several bilateral meetings over the last three days as world leaders gathered for the G20 Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and discussed full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Met PM @JustinTrudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. We discussed the full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors.”

Modi has held several bilateral meetings over the last three days as world leaders gathered for the G20 Summit that concluded on Sunday.

