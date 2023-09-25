PM Modi Rally LIVE Updates: Preparations underway ahead of Modi's arrival in Bhopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Monday where he will be addressing a mega congregation of the Bhartiya Janata Party workers — ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ — at the Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal. PM Modi is likely to arrive around 11am and stay till 1pm at the event.

Cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP State President VD Sharma put up ahead of PM Modi's visit for 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' at Jamboree Ground in Bhopal. (ANI Photo)

The event is being organised on the birth anniversary of Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyaya in order to mark the official culmination of the BJP's ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatras’, which crisscrossed the length and breadth of the state. Several reports claimed the BJP is eyeing a gathering of 10 lakh people at the ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ event to demonstrate the strength of the party.

Schools have been ordered to stay shut due to anticipated heavy traffic congestion which might is likely to arise as the Bhopal Police regulated several routes in the city for Modi's arrival. Parents have received messages over the weekend notifying them of school closures on Monday.