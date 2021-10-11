PM Modi most democratic leader of India: Union home minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Narendra Modi is the most democratic leader India has ever seen, as he is a good listener and takes every decision only after consulting everyone, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday, refuting assertions that the Prime Minister takes unilateral decisions on important matters.

This incorrect perception of Modi taking unilateral decisions and not listening to anyone has been deliberately created by some people from rival ideologies to damage his image, Shah said.

“Yes, he takes some risks and insists on discipline, but he never imposes his will while taking important decisions related to governance and policy,” Shah said in an interview to state-run Sansad TV on the occasion of Modi completing 20 years in public service on October 7. “Modi believes, and he has said this multiple times, that we have not come to just run a government, but to build India.”

Those who have worked with Modi, including his critics, will agree that the cabinet of ministers has never been run in such a democratic manner, Shah said.

“I have never seen a good listener as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He listens to everyone, gives importance to the quality of the suggestion(s) rather than the person who has suggested it, and then takes a decision,” the home minister said. “The final decision rests with him, but of course, he is the Prime Minister.”

Several opposition leaders have over the years called the functioning of Modi as ‘dictatorial’ over decisions like demonetization, announcement of nationwide lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in March last year, abrogation of Article 370 that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir, on farmer protests or alleged attacks on free speech.

Demonetization, annulling Article 370 and the law banning triple talaq were some of the bold decisions of Modi, Shah said in the interview. He said that the surgical strikes on Pakistan in response to terror attacks “was out of the question” before Modi came to power.

Modi has changed the dimensions of politics in the country, said the closest aide of the Prime Minister, and that is why there are personal attacks on him.

Modi gets his confidence “from the fact that citizens of India know he has no personal interests and that he only works for the country”, the home minister said. “Modi gets stronger every time he is attacked.”

Shah took a swipe at the Congress party, saying some parties considered it their right to rule the country and cannot digest the fact that Modi is successfully running the country.