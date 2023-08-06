PM Modi to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across country virtually today | LIVE updates
PM Modi News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country via video conferencing today under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.
On Saturday, PM Modi said: “Tomorrow, August 6, is a landmark day for the railways sector. At 11 AM, the foundation stone to redevelop 508 railway stations across India will be laid under the historic Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. At a cost of almost ₹25,000 crore, the redevelopment will revolutionize how rail infrastructure is imagined in our nation. It will boost 'Ease of Living' and enhance comfort as well as convenience.”
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 06 Aug 2023 10:36 AM
Re-development under Amrit Bharat Station scheme
- Sun, 06 Aug 2023 10:34 AM
PM Modi to begin the foundation stone laying ceremony at 11 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone for the re-development of 508 railway stations today at 11 am. Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi had posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Tomorrow, August 6, is a landmark day for the railways sector. At 11 AM, the foundation stone to redevelop 508 railway stations across India will be laid under the historic Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. At a cost of almost ₹25,000 crore, the redevelopment will revolutionize how rail infrastructure is imagined in our nation. It will boost 'Ease of Living' and enhance comfort as well as convenience.”